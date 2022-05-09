Caught on camera: Man’s pricey watch collection stolen after he invites woman home from nightclub

MIAMI, Fla. – A Saturday night out on the town for a man in Miami ended up to be an expensive proposition after he invited a woman back to his high-rise apartment and woke up to find his collection of pricey watches gone.

The victim told Miami Police burglary detectives that he met the woman at a nightclub and brought her to his apartment to “have drinks and to hang out.”

He said he eventually fell asleep and when he woke up the next morning around 10:30 a.m., his guest was gone and so was his watch collection valued at $200,000.

The incident happened on Saturday, April 23, but police are still searching for the thief.

Surveillance video shows the pair arriving at the man’s apartment on NE 7th Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

At 4:55 a.m. the woman can be seen getting into an elevator on the 36th floor carrying a large, orange-colored bag. She then leaves through the lobby and enters what police believe is a rideshare vehicle, possibly a four-door Toyota Camry.

She is described as a white female with brown eyes and long brown hair with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a brown tie-dye top with shorts, black sandals, and a brown medium-sized purse, along with the orange bag, which has a large white insignia on it.

Anyone with information should contact the Miami Police Department’s Burglary Unit at (305) 603-6030. Anonymous tips to Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-4877.