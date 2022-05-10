79º

1 injured during shooting in Miami Gardens

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Officers identified the wounded victim of a shooting as a male on Tuesday in Miami Gardens.

Officers found the victim wounded in the area of Northwest 36th Avenue and Northwest 191st Street, near Carol City Middle School.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter took the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

There was a fatal shooting nearby on Monday. Officers surrounded an area of Northwest 36th Avenue and Northwest 200th Street, near the YWCA Intergenerational Center, to investigate a man’s murder.

Local 10 News Photojournalist Wade Hughes and Assignment Desk Editor Allison Cubillos contributed to this report.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

