15-year-old arrested in connection with fatal shooting in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal shooting that left another teenager dead last week, authorities confirmed.

Tavares Williams faces a second-degree murder charge. Prosecutors announced Tuesday in juvenile court that they plan to charge him as an adult.

He will remain in juvenile detention for at least 21 days until his next court hearing.

The shooting was reported just after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the courtyard of an apartment complex at 7126 NW 14th Place.

According to Miami-Dade police, the suspect and the victim, Cairi McNear, 17, were arguing in the courtyard when the younger teen pulled out a gun and began shooting.

Cairi McNear, 17, was fatally shot May 4, 2022, at an apartment complex in northwest Miami-Dade. (WPLG)

The victim was struck multiple times before collapsing in the laundry area of the apartment complex, authorities said.

Police said Williams fled the scene after the shooting on a minibike.

McNear was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue despite life-saving efforts from first responders.

“I don’t know who did it, I don’t know why it was done, I don’t what it’s related to. All I know is that it was senseless and stupid,” the victim’s mother, Arianna McNear, told Local 10 News last week.

According to authorities, detectives reviewed surveillance video and spoke with witnesses, which helped them identify the suspect.

Police said Williams, who is from Fort Lauderdale, was found in Broward County and confessed to the shooting.

He was then transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center in Miami-Dade County.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the life of one of our youths violently taken away before he could fulfill all of his dreams,” said Miami-Dade Police Interim Director George A. Perez. “I am extremely proud of our Homicide investigators’ tenacity and the partnership with our community, whose tips were instrumental to identifying and arresting the individual responsible for this murder. We must continue to collaborate with our residents to ensure that there is no place for violence within our community. Together, we can shine the light on darkness and keep our community safe.”

A GoFundMe page has been created to go toward Cairi’s funeral and memorial service expenses.