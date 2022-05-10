New integrated health and wellness center benefits South Florida seniors

At the Age Well Center at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, patients can see their primary care providers, undergo imaging and tests, and have free access to a variety of personal care services.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Denise Tugby considers herself 65 years young.

“You can be alive and healthy and active at any age just by staying active and taking care of yourself,” she said.

That’s the philosophy behind the new Age Well Center at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale.

“We’re trying to make sure they keep their physical health and their mental health. We want them to have fun so that getting old. If you don’t have a partner in your life or even if you do and they’re not interested you come here and it’s almost like a family,” Dr. Jennifer Capezzuti said.

In one place, patients can see their primary care providers, undergo imaging and tests, and have free access to a variety of personal care services.

“We really tried to have everything to give a comprehensive feel to things and not have it in individual pieces. You don’t need to go to a laboratory to get your blood work done, you can do it right here. I did a bunch of pre-ops this morning, so they can get their chest x-ray, their blood work their EKG so in that way nothing falls through the cracks,” Capezutti said.

Ad

Beyond medical needs, there are social activities every day of the week.

“Like Zumba and yoga and balance class,” Tugby said.

She said becoming a member of the age well center has provided peace of mind through the combination of personal care and healthcare.

“I always had a fear of doctors and hospitals, you’re talking to a very fearful person and I have no fear here,” Tugby said.

The Age Well Center is part of a growing trend toward integrated care and is covered by several Medicare programs.