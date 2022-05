Sky 10 over overturned vehicle in northwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car overturned after crashing near a canal Wednesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade.

Sky 10 was above the area of Northwest 168th Terrace and 17th Avenue at 6:15 a.m. as the car remained on the bank of a canal with police officers standing nearby.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that one person was transported to a hospital.

No other details were immediately released.

