After 21 years, Apple says final farewell to its iPods

LONDON - SEPTEMBER 05: The iPod Classic is held at the UK launch of the product at the BBC on September 5, 2007 in London, England. (Photo by Cate Gillon/Getty Images)

CUPERTINO, Calif. – It’s the end of an era.

After 21 years, Apple says it will stop selling iPods.

The company says its iPod Touch, which was the latest model to come out, will only be available as supplies last.

It’s the last product in the iPod line currently being sold.

Apple discontinued the classic iPod in 2014 and pulled the plug on the Nano and Shuffle in 2017.

The iPod, which came with white earbuds, was first launched in October 2001 and weighed 6.5 ounces. It was available in “moon gray” and was able to hold 1,000 songs.

The company says iPods naturally haven’t been a big seller in recent years because of the popularity of iPhones.