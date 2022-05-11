Controversial video emerges showing boat crew popping balloons into South Florida water

Disturbing video of a boat crew popping balloons while on the vessel is sparking outrage among environmental advocates.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Disturbing video of a boat crew popping balloons while on the vessel is sparking outrage among environmental advocates.

It’s the way that these people disposed of the balloons that is contributing to the trash in South Florida’s waters.

A South Florida boat dealership posted the video, which shows a person popping balloons on the boat’s rail one by one following an event.

Many of the balloons became loose and went overboard into the water.

Another video shows the rubber balloon debris floating in the water.

All of this reportedly happened at the Bayshore Landing Marina in Coconut Grove on Tuesday afternoon.

Miami police and Miami Commissioner Ken Russell both posted on social media Tuesday night that they are looking into the video.

The damage the balloons can cause to South Florida’s marine wildlife is catastrophic.