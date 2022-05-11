Man arrested on DUI charges following crash in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A driver was arrested Wednesday morning after two vehicles collided in Hallandale Beach.

The crash occurred on Hallandale Beach Boulevard near the entrance to Interstate 95.

According to Hallandale Beach police, the crash was reported around 3 a.m.

Police said one driver was taken to a hospital after complaining about minor back pain, and the other driver, identified as Christopher Dabney, was arrested on a DUI charge.

The roadway was closed for a couple of hours during the investigation.

No other details were immediately released.