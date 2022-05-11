Man transferred to Miami-Dade jail months after woman killed in parking space dispute

HIALEAH, Fla. – A 22-year-old man who is accused of running over a woman in Hialeah during a dispute over a parking space and then leaving her to die was transferred to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Tuesday.

Brandon Zambrano, who was homeless at the time of his arrest, was taken into custody on a warrant on March 9 in Broward County.

Hialeah police said the incident happened early in the morning on Feb. 13.

According to police, Zambrano ran over Olga Fernandez, 57, with a black Toyota Corolla and then took off.

Neighbors told Local 10 News that the incident happened after Fernandez’s 24-year-old daughter had come back to their apartment at 400 West First Ave. that morning and found someone parked in her assigned spot.

When Fernandez went to see what was going on, an argument ensued between Fernandez, Zambrano and an underage girl who was in the car with him, authorities said.

Police said surveillance video shows Zambrano and the girl getting back in the car, and then Zambrano, who was in the driver’s seat, ran over the victim, dragging her body into the street before fleeing the scene.

Fernandez was found lying in the parking lot, breathing but going in and out of consciousness.

First responders transported her to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where she died.

According to his arrest warrant, Zambrano and the girl he was with had been sitting in their parked car for more than two hours before the incident occurred.

Police said he was eventually found in Tamarac.

Records show Zambrano faces charges of second-degree murder, petit theft and burglary. He is being held without bond.