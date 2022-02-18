Mother of 2 run over, killed over parking space in Hialeah, neighbors say

Olga Fernandez was run over and killed, then a driver left the scene after a dispute over a parking spot, neighbor say

HIALEAH, Fla. – A woman was run over and dragged by a car after an argument over a parking space in Hialeah. However, all of the information that Local 10 News was able to gather about the incident is from friends and neighbors.

Hialeah police have yet to confirm or provide details on what happened early Sunday morning. Neighbors told Local 10 News that Fernandez’s 24-year-old daughter came back to their apartment at 400 West 1st Avenue and found someone parked in her assigned spot.

When Fernandez went to see what was going on, an argument apparently ensued. That’s when the driver of a car ran her over, dragged her body into the street, and fled.

Fernandez, the mother of 2, later died at a hospital. Neighbors said the woman worked at a gas station across from her apartment.

Jeanette who lives in the building said she heard the commotion outside but was afraid to look. She said that Fernandez was a great person and will never forget how she saved her 3-year-old daughter’s life.

Ad

“My daughter had stopped breathing and blacked out,” Janette told us in Spanish. “My mother went out running, but she doesn’t know how to drive. Olga saw my mother, dialed 911 and gave her CPR.”

Neighbors said they have heard that the car that hit Fernandez was a black Toyota Corolla but that has not been confirmed.

Surveillance video was reportedly handed over to police.

A sergeant we talked to said: “We should be releasing something very soon.”

(Local 10 News is gathering more information on this story. Stay tuned for updates on Local 10 News and Local10.com.)