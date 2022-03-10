Man arrested after parking space dispute in Hialeah leaves woman dead

HIALEAH, Fla. – A man has been arrested, nearly a month after a mother of two was killed over a parking space dispute in Hialeah, authorities confirmed.

Hialeah police said Brandon Zambrano, 22, was taken into custody Wednesday with assistance from the Broward Sheriff’s Office. He faces charges of second-degree murder, petit theft and burglary.

The incident occurred early in the morning on Feb. 13.

According to police, Zambrano ran over Olga Fernandez, 57, with a black Toyota Corolla and then took off.

Neighbors told Local 10 News that Fernandez’s 24-year-old daughter had come back to their apartment at 400 West First Ave. that morning and found someone parked in her assigned spot.

When Fernandez went to see what was going on, an argument apparently ensued. That’s when the driver of a car ran her over, dragged her body into the street, and fled, neighbors said.

Fernandez later died at a hospital. Neighbors said she worked at a gas station across from her apartment.