70º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in southwest Miami-Dade

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County
Police in Miami-Dade County are investigating a deadly collision between a car and a pedestrian.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are investigating a deadly collision between a car and a pedestrian.

The fatal strike happened after 9 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Southwest 92nd Avenue and West Flagler Street in southwest Miami-Dade

According to police, the victim was a man in his 50s.

Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows the man crossing the street, not in a crosswalk, and being hit by the car.

The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene, police said.

Authorities have not indicated whether the driver will be facing any charges.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Bridgette Matter joined the Local 10 News team as a reporter in July 2021. Before moving to South Florida, she began her career in South Bend, Indiana and spent six years in Jacksonville as a reporter and weekend anchor.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram