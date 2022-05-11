Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in southwest Miami-Dade

Police in Miami-Dade County are investigating a deadly collision between a car and a pedestrian.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are investigating a deadly collision between a car and a pedestrian.

The fatal strike happened after 9 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Southwest 92nd Avenue and West Flagler Street in southwest Miami-Dade

According to police, the victim was a man in his 50s.

Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows the man crossing the street, not in a crosswalk, and being hit by the car.

The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene, police said.

Authorities have not indicated whether the driver will be facing any charges.