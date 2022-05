MARGATE, Fla. – An elderly woman accidentally drove her vehicle into a storefront Thursday morning in Margate, authorities confirmed.

The crash happened at a shopping plaza at 4990 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Sky 10 was above the scene just before 11:15 a.m. as the white car was being towed out of the Majestic Kitchens and Baths store.

Margate police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash and no injuries were reported.

It’s unclear whether the driver will be cited.