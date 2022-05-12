FIU warns students about sextortion threat

MIAMI – Detectives warned the Florida International University community about an increased risk of becoming a sextortion victim.

The perpetrators are targeting their victims on social media and manipulating them into sharing sexual images that they later use to demand payments under threat, according to the Florida International University Police Department.

The police department released a warning on Wednesday reporting that the cybercriminals are posing “a serious” and “continuing threat” to the FIU community.

To prevent becoming a victim, officers suggest students keep their social media accounts private, block messages from strangers, and avoid sending compromising images to anyone.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about sextortion cases at FIU to call 305-348-2626.