Man shot after possible road rage incident in Fort Lauderdale

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Detectives surround two cars after a shooting on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police in Fort Lauderdale are investigating a midday shooting.

According to authorities, a possible road rage shooting played out along the 400 block of Southeast 2nd Street on Thursday afternoon.

Crime scene tape had much of the area roped off.

Police appeared to be focusing on two vehicles, a white sedan and a gray sedan.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said one man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in stable but serious condition.

He was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg, authorities said.

