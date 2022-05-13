Caught on camera: Thief swipes 2 guns from pawn shop

While employees are helping other customers, a man takes two Glock handguns from a display case and walks out of the store.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A robber who stole two guns from a pawn shop in North Lauderdale is caught on surveillance video as he daringly swipes 2 handguns from a glass display case, then walks out of the store.

Broward Sheriff’s Office North Lauderdale District detectives said the 6-foot-tall man, wearing a gray beanie, black shirt, black shorts, and black and white flip flops can be seen entering the pawn shop near the 5000 block of North State Road 7 on Tuesday, April 19.

The video shows the man heading to an area of the store where he thought he couldn’t be seen, according to detectives. As employees were helping other customers, the man moves to a glass display, reaches over to where the case is open, takes two guns, and hides them inside his shorts.

He made off with a Glock 43 and a Glock 30 with a value of more than $1,000.

Witnesses told detectives he left the store in possibly a dark-colored Dodge Avenger.

BSO investigators are asking anyone with information about the thief or the circumstances surrounding the incident to contact Broward Crime Stoppers directly at 954-493-8477, online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone. Tipsters remain anonymous.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for any tips that lead to the arrest of the gun thief.