Police arrest man they say attacked a lifeguard in waters off Hollywood Beaach

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A man was arrested on Hollywood Beach after allegedly attacking a lifeguard.

The incident took place on Wednesday at approximately 11:51 a.m.

According to police, officers were notified of a subject who was refusing to listen to lifeguards and instead went further into the water.

The subject appeared to be in distress, which led to a lifeguard going into the water in an attempt to help the man, police said.

That’s when, according to Hollywood PD, the man resisted the lifeguard and attempted to pull him under water multiple times.

The lifeguard was able to free himself and the man was taken into custody.

He has been identified as 33-year-old Carlos Chabrier.

Chabrier is facing charges of aggravated battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence.