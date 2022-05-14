6 injured after small plane ignites after landing on Miami bridge

Air Rescue is responding to the scene of a small plane that crashed into the Haulover Inlet bridge in Miami Saturday afternoon.

MIAMI – Six people were injured Saturday afternoon after a small plane caught on fire after landing on the Haulover Inlet bridge in Miami, authorities confirmed.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine Cessna 172 lost engine power before landing on the bridge, about five miles east of the Opa-Locka Airport, around 1 p.m.

Three people were onboard, however Fire Rescue officials confirmed that six people in total were injured. Officials said two of them were considered trauma alerts.

One person was transported by Air Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, one was transported by ground to the north trauma center and three people had non-life threatening injuries and were transported by ground to a local area hospital, officials said.

According to the FAA, the plane had departed from Fort Lauderdale International Airport and was heading to Key West International Airport when the incident occurred.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that the fire has been extinguished and DERM has been notified due to fuel runoff from the plane.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident, with the NTSB taking the lead.