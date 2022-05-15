Flipped over vehicle left behind following crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A major road in Pembroke Pines was shut down on Sunday following a violent crash.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were at the scene of the crash, which happened Sunday morning near the intersection of Pines Boulevard and 136th Avenue.

A badly damaged red vehicle could be seen flipped upside down, with open doors and broken windows.

Next to the car, a tree could be seen lying on the ground in several pieces.

Pembroke Pines crash (WPLG)

There has been no work from authorities on any injuries sustained in the crash.

Deputies have also not revealed any details of what led up to the accident.

Westbound Pines Boulevard was shut down temporarily following the wreck.