Infant killed, 4 others injured in southwest Miami-Dade Turnpike crash

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Saira Anwer, Reporter

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash occurred overnight on the Florida Turnpike in southwest Miami-Dade County.

It happened at approximately 3:15 a.m. in the area of Quail Roost Drive.

The busy highway was shut down overnight due to the crash.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a black Toyota sedan and a silver Ford Sedan were traveling north on the Turnpike when the front of the Toyota collided with the rear of the Ford.

Fatal crash on Florida Turnpike (WPLG)

There were four people inside the Toyota, including a three-month-old and a one-year-old who were in the back seat, FHP said.

All four people were rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where the three-month-old was later pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The driver of the Ford, a man, was the only person in that car. He was taken to Jackson Memorial South with non-life-threatening injuries, FHP said.

There has been no word from police on whether any charges will be filed.

Additionally, FHP said a Miami-Dade police vehicle was hit by another car while shutting down a Turnpike entrance ramp.

The officer and the driver of the second car were taken to Jackson Memorial South for evaluation, as a precaution, per MDPD. Nether had any visible injuries, police said.

