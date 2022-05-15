Infant killed, 4 others injured in southwest Miami-Dade Turnpike crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash occurred overnight on the Florida Turnpike in southwest Miami-Dade County.
It happened at approximately 3:15 a.m. in the area of Quail Roost Drive.
The busy highway was shut down overnight due to the crash.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a black Toyota sedan and a silver Ford Sedan were traveling north on the Turnpike when the front of the Toyota collided with the rear of the Ford.
There were four people inside the Toyota, including a three-month-old and a one-year-old who were in the back seat, FHP said.
All four people were rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where the three-month-old was later pronounced dead, according to authorities.
The driver of the Ford, a man, was the only person in that car. He was taken to Jackson Memorial South with non-life-threatening injuries, FHP said.
There has been no word from police on whether any charges will be filed.
Additionally, FHP said a Miami-Dade police vehicle was hit by another car while shutting down a Turnpike entrance ramp.
The officer and the driver of the second car were taken to Jackson Memorial South for evaluation, as a precaution, per MDPD. Nether had any visible injuries, police said.