Armed robbery suspects arrested in Miami

MIAMI – Police officers in Miami took robbery suspects into custody, authorities said.

A perimeter was set up Sunday morning along Northwest 2nd Avenue and 78th Street.

According to North Miami police, Miami-Dade police officers were alerted by License Plate Reader Technology that a vehicle previously involved in an armed robbery was in the area.

A be on the lookout alert was issued, and officers were able to locate the vehicle.

Local 10 News cameras spotted one person being placed in a patrol car.

It’s unclear how many suspects were taken into custody.

The robbery in question happened in North Miami, but additional details were not immediately made available.