83º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Woman killed in Miami Gardens late night shooting

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami Gardens, Miami-Dade County, Crime
Miami Gardens fatal shooting (WPLG)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police in Miami Gardens are investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened on the 3200 block of Northwest 197th Street just before midnight on Saturday.

According to Miami Gardens police, officers responded to a shot spotter alert and after canvassing the area, they found a woman who had been shot.

Fire rescue workers rushed the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities have not released any information regarding the identity of the victim.

Police said they do not have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter