Woman killed in Miami Gardens late night shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police in Miami Gardens are investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened on the 3200 block of Northwest 197th Street just before midnight on Saturday.

According to Miami Gardens police, officers responded to a shot spotter alert and after canvassing the area, they found a woman who had been shot.

Fire rescue workers rushed the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities have not released any information regarding the identity of the victim.

Police said they do not have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.