Driver cited after 2 bicyclists killed on Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami

Police said one of the bicyclists was a man and the other was a woman. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by Miami Fire Rescue personnel.

MIAMI – A driver was cited, but is not facing charges at this time, after a man and woman who were riding bicycles Sunday were struck by a Jeep SUV on the Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami, authorities confirmed.

Both bicyclists were pronounced dead at the scene by Miami Fire Rescue personnel.

“As I got closer, you know, you see the white sheet over the body,” said David Winker, who drove past the scene. “I’ve seen a lot of things, but it’s upsetting.”

The driver was detained for questioning after the crash, and was later let go.

His identity has not yet been released.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as a man, who is believed to have been the driver of the Jeep, was speaking with detectives.

He later ran away from our cameras.

“Car was pretty banged up,” Winker said. “You could see that the airbags had gone off and you could see in the pictures there is damage to the car -- like it hit hard.”

Ad

The Jeep had heavy damage to the hood and windshield, and was later towed away.

The victims’ identities have not yet been released.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.