Ex-substitute teacher accused of providing drugs to girls in exchange for sexual favors

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A former substitute teacher is facing charges after police said he provided drugs and vape pens to female students at Nautilus Middle School in Miami Beach in exchange for cash or sexual favors.

According to his arrest report, Enreeka Nalasco, 32, was a former substitute teacher at Miami Beach Senior High School, but he was fired after an internal investigation in 2018 revealed that he had inappropriately contacted a student via social media.

Authorities said they were first alerted about the latest accusations against Nalasco in March of this year.

According to the arrest report, several students told police that Nalasco, known to them as “Swaggy,” befriended them on Snapchat and began selling them vape pens, marijuana, marijuana cards and nicotine.

The students told Miami-Dade Schools Police that Nalasco would accept sexual favors or cash for payment.

Although some of the girls refused Nalasco’s advances, Nalasco sexually battered at least one 12-year-old student, received nude photos from a student and sent another student a video of him masturbating himself, authorities said.

Ad

The sexual battery case allegedly occurred in Miami Shores and is being investigated by the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Police said the victims ranged in age from 11 to 14 years old.

Nalasco was taken into custody Friday on charges of human trafficking, using a computer to travel to meet a minor, unlawful use of a communications device, prohibited computer services involving a child, contributing to the delinquency of a child, providing nicotine to someone under 21 and selling nicotine to minors.

He is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.