Miami-Dade police seek help finding teen who has been missing for nearly a week

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for a 16-year-old boy who they said has been missing for nearly a week now.

According to authorities, Sergio Juarez was last seen around 9 p.m. last Tuesday in the 2800 block of Northwest 98th Street.

He was wearing a black hoodie, black shorts and black shoes, and was carrying a black book bag.

Police said Juarez may be in need of services.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective M. Ritch at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.