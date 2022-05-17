Body found buried in shallow grave in backyard of Miami Gardens home

A Miami Gardens home was the scene of a police investigation overnight.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police made a grim discovery after executing a search warrant at a home.

According to Miami Gardens police spokeswoman Diana Delgado-Gourgue, officers were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of Northwest 194th Terrace at 5:18 p.m. Monday.

She said a search warrant was eventually obtained and the body of a man was found buried in a shallow grave Tuesday morning.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as officers were seen going in and out of the home.

Delgado-Gourgue said a woman has been taken into custody.

No other details were immediately released.

