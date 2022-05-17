83º

Police continue to search for missing 16-year-old boy

Jariek Dorvil missing for nearly a week

Alex Ciccarone , Digital Journalist

Fort Lauderdale Police (Fort Lauderdale Police)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It has been nearly a week since 16-year-old Jariek Dorvil went missing from Fort Lauderdale and police are asking for the public’s help to find him.

Dorvil was last seen leaving his house in the 2900 block of Northwest 24th Court on Sunday, May 8.

He left voluntarily, but due to the amount of time he’s been gone, authorities are asking for assistance from the public to locate him.

Dorvil stands at 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact their local police department immediately.

