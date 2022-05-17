TikTok video shows driver being arrested after Deerfield Beach crash

Noah Brisco was arrested May 16 following a crash in Deerfield Beach.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A 31-year-old man was arrested Monday following a single-vehicle crash in Deerfield Beach.

The crash was reported at 2:10 p.m. Monday at a shopping plaza in the 200 block of North Federal Highway.

“This guy drove off the highway into a shopping mall full of people,” TikTok user Alex Ghaderi posted.

The video that was posted on TikTok shows bushes that appeared to have been driven through and a Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputy pointing a Taser at the suspect, Noah Brisco.

Brisco was eventually detained with the help of two other deputies.

BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said no one was injured in the crash, however Brisco became belligerent with the deputy who responded to the scene and physically assaulted him.

She said he refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Brisco was eventually arrested on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and one count of distributing/delivering alprazolam (Xanax).

The investigation remains ongoing, St. Louis said.