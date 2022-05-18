3 hospitalized after semi-truck flips over on Turnpike in Miami-Dade

Sky 10 over the scene of a rollover crash involving a semi-truck on Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Three people were transported to local hospitals Wednesday morning following a rollover crash involving a semi-truck in Miami-Dade County.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike near Northwest 199th Street.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, crews responded to the scene after receiving reports about a rollover crash involving a semi-truck.

Officials said the driver was able to get out of the truck, and three people were transported to local hospitals.

The crash resulted in a fuel leak from the semi-truck, which has since been contained, officials said.

All lanes were blocked after the collision.

No other details were immediately released.