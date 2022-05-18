Deputies swarm Pompano Beach neighborhood after reports of a shooting

Authorities in Pompano Beach responded to reports of a shooting Monday afternoon.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities in Pompano Beach rushed to a residential neighborhood after receiving reports of a shooting.

A large presence from Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies converged on the 100 block of Southeast 12th Avenue sometime around 4 p.m. Monday.

Video sent to Local 10 News from a viewer shows deputies rushing to the scene and arriving one by one, with some exiting their vehicles holding long guns.

Multiple ambulances also rushed to the scene shortly after BSO arrived.

Authorities said a man and a woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but there has been no update on their health status.

Neighbors told Local 10 News’ Joseph Ojo that multiple shots were fired, but that has yet to be confirmed by authorities.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.