Officers in Miami search for driver who bailed of car out after police pursuit

MIAMI – Police in Miami-Dade County are searching for a suspect who led police on pursuit.

It happened Wednesday afternoon, starting in Allapattah and ending in Miami.

Officers were trying to stop the man after the car he was driving matched a Be On The Lookout (BOLO) for a stolen vehicle.

It turns out the car wasn’t the stolen vehicle that officers were searching for, but the driver still did not pull over when police attempted to make a traffic stop.

Officers later caught up with the vehicle at Northwest 62nd Street and Second Avenue after it was involved in a crash.

According to police, witnesses said the man behind the wheel tossed away a gun before taking off on foot, but he then returned, grabbed the gun, and ran away again.

The search for the suspect continues.