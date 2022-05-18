Police chase of stolen car ends in Davie with 2 taken into custody

From Sky 10, two people were seen walking outside the car, who allegedly stole the 2021 black Dodge Charger.

DAVIE, Fla. – Sky 10 was above the scene when officers were behind a 2021 black Dodge Charger believed to be stolen.

According to authorities, a BSO aircraft spotted a vehicle that had been stolen out of Orlando and issued a Be On The Lookout (BOLO).

After a brief chase, the driver stopped along US-441 near Griffin Road and Orange Drive when one of the tires started to shred.

The driver then pulled over and stopped on the side of the road.

Eventually officers arrived and took the two people into custody without any further incident.