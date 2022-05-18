Search for jurors in Nikolas Cruz’s death penalty trial faces yet another obstacle

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Attorneys will continue the meticulous process of weeding out people who have already made up their minds about Nikolas Cruz on Monday.

Some of the Broward County residents who responded to jury duty on Wednesday told attorneys their opinions about Cruz’s 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre were not going to change.

“The goal is to find someone who can still be open-minded to listen to the evidence that they are going to see and hear at trial and form their decision based on what happens in the courtroom,” said Rachel Colangelo, a jury consultant.

Florida requires the jury to weigh statutory aggravating and mitigating circumstances during the penalty phase of capital murder cases. The jurors selected will later decide whether Cruz is sentenced to death or life in prison.