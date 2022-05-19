Gay student says school stopping run for student leadership

FILE - A new billboard welcoming visitors to "Florida: The Sunshine 'Don't Say Gay or Trans' State. is displayed April 21, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. The Florida Legislature has passed a bill to dissolve a private government controlled by Disney that provides municipal-like services for its 27,000 acres in the Sunshine State. The proposal has been pushed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, and is largely viewed as retribution for Disney’s criticism of a new state law that bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

BUNNELL, Fla. – A 17-year-old gay student who was suspended for leading protests at his high school against Florida’s so-called Don’t Say Gay legislation says school administrators are now stopping him from running for senior class president.

Jack Petocz made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter.

“I am the high school junior who led walkouts in opposition to the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill and was suspended for passing out pride flags,” he wrote. “Now, I’m being prevented from running for senior class president. No matter what, I won’t stop fighting for my community.”

He says because of the disciplinary infractions he received for leading the protests at Flagler Palm Coast High School in March, school administrators are preventing him for running for the elected student body office.

In an email, school district spokesman Jason Wheeler says Flagler Schools is not permitted to speak about individual students’ disciplinary records.

Wheeler also notes that requirements for individual clubs or organizations are set by the schools.