Pedestrian struck by vehicle, then hit by car coming other way in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. Wednesday in the area of State Road 7 and Northwest 26th Street.
According to police, a white vehicle was heading south on State Road 7 when the driver struck a man.
The man was thrown onto the other side of the roadway and was struck by a black vehicle that was heading north on State Road 7, authorities said.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details were immediately released from police.