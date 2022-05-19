80º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Pedestrian struck by vehicle, then hit by car coming other way in Lauderhill

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Broward County, Lauderhill, Traffic
Lauderhill police say this white car fatally struck a pedestrian the night of May 18. (WPLG)

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. Wednesday in the area of State Road 7 and Northwest 26th Street.

According to police, a white vehicle was heading south on State Road 7 when the driver struck a man.

The man was thrown onto the other side of the roadway and was struck by a black vehicle that was heading north on State Road 7, authorities said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were immediately released from police.

Police officers at the scene of a fatal crash in Lauderhill. (WPLG)

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

email