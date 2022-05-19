Strong Democratic primary battle shaping up in District 35 between Barbara Sharief and Lauren Book

Two well-known women are running for the right to represent western Broward County in the Florida state senate.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two well-known women are running for the right to represent western Broward County in the Florida state senate.

The race pits two savvy Democrats running against each other for their party’s nomination, former Broward Commissioner Barbara Sharief against state Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book.

Sharief kicked off her senate campaign on Thursday by calling her opponent a carpetbagger.

“It’s time to stand up and be counted. Minorities matter,” Sharief said. “I didn’t decide to run against Lauren Book, she decided to come down and run against me. I’ve lived in this district for 21 years.”

Book moved into Florida’s 35th senate district just a few months ago, after Republicans cut her home out of her old district.

Book is a survivor of child sexual abuse and during debate on the abortion bill, tried repeatedly to get exceptions for rape and incest.

Sharief says Book should have tried harder.

Sharief also made clear on Thursday that she’ll focus on Black and brown voters in the district. They account for about half of all registered democrats there.

Ad

The primary election is in August of this year.