Cyber scammer steals $98K from 82-year-old woman who is now homeless

SUNRISE, Fla. – Patricia Wolf never imagined she would be homeless at 82 years old.

A clever fraudster was aware that she was closing on a new property in April in Sunrise. The scammer imitated her attorney’s e-mail and sent her wiring instructions.

“The wire transfer instructions had his name on top,” Wolf said adding, “I can’t imagine anyone doing this to anyone else. It’s beyond cruel.”

Wolf wired $98,000. It was her life’s savings. The money vanished. She couldn’t buy the new property and quickly found herself homeless.

“I’m hurting. I need help ... I hope someone will help me,” Wolf said adding, “The nights are hard. When I wake up it’s hard.”

FBI Special Agents refer to this type of cybercrime as a “spoofing and phishing” scam. The fraudster earns the victim’s trust by disguising an email address, sender name, phone number, or website URL.

Wolf, the victim of an e-mail spoofed phishing attack, has a regret. She wishes she would have called the attorney’s office to verify the source of the e-mail before making the wire transfer. She filed reports with authorities.

