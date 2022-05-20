Rain possibly causes partial roof collapse at Miami strip mall

Part of the roof of a coin laundry in Miami collapsed Friday morning.

MIAMI – City of Miami Fire-Rescue officials responded to a strip mall early Friday morning due to a partial roof collapse.

Lt. Pete Sanchez, who is also a spokesman for the department, said rain was possibly to blame for the partial roof collapse on the northeast corner of 4731 W. Flagler St.

Crews responded to the scene just before 3:45 a.m.

Police initially went to the strip mall after the burglary alarm went off, but then discovered that part of the roof had collapsed inside the Coin Laundry.

Officers then put up police tape, restricting access to the area.

No injuries were reported.