80º

Local News

Rain possibly causes partial roof collapse at Miami strip mall

Collapse happened at Coin Laundry

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Tags: Miami, weather, Miami-Dade County
Part of the roof of a coin laundry in Miami collapsed Friday morning.

MIAMI – City of Miami Fire-Rescue officials responded to a strip mall early Friday morning due to a partial roof collapse.

Lt. Pete Sanchez, who is also a spokesman for the department, said rain was possibly to blame for the partial roof collapse on the northeast corner of 4731 W. Flagler St.

Crews responded to the scene just before 3:45 a.m.

Police initially went to the strip mall after the burglary alarm went off, but then discovered that part of the roof had collapsed inside the Coin Laundry.

Officers then put up police tape, restricting access to the area.

No injuries were reported.

Sky 10 over the scene of authorities outside a strip mall in Miami where a partial roof collapse occurred. (WPLG)

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

email

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

email

facebook

twitter

instagram