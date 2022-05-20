Teacher walks out of jail after girl accuses him of stalking

A teacher walked out of jail on Thursday night after a former student complained about his messages on Instagram.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A teacher walked out of Miami-Dade County jail on Thursday night.

A former student accused Sean David Loret, a Glades Middle School teacher, of romantically pursuing her.

“Thirst trap triggered. Well done,” Loret wrote on Instagram after the girl shared a bathing suit picture, according to the arrest form.

According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Loret has been teaching with the district since 2016 with no prior disciplinary actions.

The district will place Loret on an alternate assignment and initiate employment termination procedures.

Loret is facing charges of stalking and offense against a student by an authority figure.