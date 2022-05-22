Department of Health in Broward County investigating presumptive case of monkeypox

According to the Florida Department of Health, the case is related to international travel and the person they believe may be infected has been isolated.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Health officials in Broward County are investigating a presumptive case of monkeypox.

Investigators are working to notify possible exposures and offer preventative assistance.

This is the first reported case of monkeypox in Broward County.

“It hasn’t traditionally been that infectious from person to person, but I’m concerned about it because we are seeing more spread of monkeypox from person to person,” said FIU infectious disease expert Dr. Aileen Marty.

The case in Broward is part of the largest outbreak ever seen outside of Africa.

The virus causes flu like symptoms and blisters. Doctors say it can spread through close contact.

It isn’t highly contagious but can be dangerous.

“It can be deadly, although it’s less deadly than small pox was and it can be spread from person to person,” said Dr. Marty.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is also investigating.

Last week, the CDC issued a health advisory regarding recent cases of monkeypox in the United States.