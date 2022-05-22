Man airlifted to hospital after shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police responded to reports of a shooting on Sunday in northern Miami-Dade County.

Officers were called to the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 197th Terrace in Miami Gardens after being alerted to a person who had been shot.

Fire rescue workers were also called to the scene just before noon.

First responders found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was then airlifted to a nearby hospital by rescue workers.

Authorities have not released any information on what led up to the shooting or updated the condition of the victim.

Police also did not have any description of the subjects, who they said fled the scene after the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.