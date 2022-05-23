84º

1 killed in fiery crash in west Miami-Dade

Trent Kelly, Reporter

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One person has died following a single-vehicle crash that occurred Monday morning in west Miami-Dade.

The crash occurred just before 1 a.m. in the area of Southwest 56th Street near 132nd Avenue in Kendale Lakes.

The car was left barely recognizable after the driver crashed the vehicle into a palm tree, causing it to burst into flames.

One person was killed in the crash, however authorities have not yet confirmed whether speed was a factor, or possibly something else.

The medical examiner was called to the scene, along with a tow truck to remove the mangled vehicle from the roadway.

56th Street was closed during the investigation, but has since reopened.

No other details were immediately released.

