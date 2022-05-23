Man stabbed at gas station in Pembroke Park, witnesses say

BSO deputies respond to the scene of a stabbing at a RaceTrac gas station in Pembroke Park.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent stabbing Monday morning in Pembroke Park.

The incident occurred at a RaceTrac gas station on Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Witnesses told Local 10 News that a man was sitting on the ground when he was stabbed.

Another man who was spotted sitting by the gas pumps may be the suspect in the crime.

