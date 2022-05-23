84º

Man stabbed at gas station in Pembroke Park, witnesses say

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Broward County, Pembroke Park, Crime
BSO deputies respond to the scene of a stabbing at a RaceTrac gas station in Pembroke Park. (WPLG)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent stabbing Monday morning in Pembroke Park.

The incident occurred at a RaceTrac gas station on Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Witnesses told Local 10 News that a man was sitting on the ground when he was stabbed.

Another man who was spotted sitting by the gas pumps may be the suspect in the crime.

Local 10 News has reached out to BSO for further information and is awaiting a response.

