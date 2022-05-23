Miami-Dade police officer involved in crash outside school in southwest Miami-Dade

Sky 10 over the scene of an officer-involved crash in southwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police car and an SUV collided Monday morning outside Miami Southridge Senior High School in southwest Miami-Dade.

Sky 10 was above the area of Southwest 193rd Street and 114th Avenue around 7:40 a.m. as the front of the police car was smashed up against a pole and the SUV was in the middle of the roadway, also with front-end damage.

According to Miami-Dade police, the police officer was heading north on Southwest 114th Avenue shortly after 5:30 a.m. when a Subaru made a left to go into the school’s parking lot, crossing directly in the path of the officer’s car.

Both the officer and the other driver were taken to a local hospital to be evaluated. The extent of their injuries was not released.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

No other details were immediately released.