Surveillance video shows hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian in northeast Miami-Dade

Police towed a vehicle believed to be connected to the suspect from a nearby parking lot.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are searching for a driver who they said struck and killed a pedestrian and fled the scene Monday morning in northeast Miami-Dade County.

According to Miami-Dade police, the crash happened at around 5:21 a.m. at the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 114th Street. Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 shows a man jogging across the intersection before being struck by a car, which quickly disappears from the frame as another driver stops to help.

Police said someone in a dark-colored Volkswagen hit Cesar Pena-Herrara, 52, crossing westbound on Biscayne Boulevard, fled the scene and did not call 911 or render aid. Investigators found the man dead at the scene.

Police later towed a Volkswagen sedan, believed to be the suspect’s vehicle, from the parking lot of a nearby storage facility, while the driver remained at large.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.