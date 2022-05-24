Frightened woman describes waking up to strange man trying to cuddle with her

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A North Miami Beach woman received a frightening wakeup call after finding a man inside her home.

She said when she opened her eyes, there was a strange man sitting right next to her.

“I jumped and I started screaming to my mom,” said 24-year-old Diana Pierre. “He was trying to cuddle with me in bed. I jumped out of the bed and there he was. I started screaming and he didn’t move at first.”

This all happened on Saturday morning at approximately 7 a.m. in the area of Northeast 137th Street.

“When he heard my dad’s voice, he ran out,” Pierre said.

The North Miami Police Department is investigating.

Pierre said the man had a knife. She pointed to a door that she believes he came through, one she thought had been locked.

She also described the guy who she hopes is caught and held responsible.

“Dark skin, tall, dreads, he had a hat, he had braids or dreads,” she said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.