Support Florida’s National Parks and get free doughnuts

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

A donation to support Florida’s National Parks comes with a sweet reward on National Doughnut Day.

A donation of $20 or more to The Alliance for Florida’s National Parks now through June 3 will be rewarded with a gift certificate for one dozen original glazed doughnuts from Krispy Kreme.

Donors will receive a digital certificate will arrive in time to be redeemed in person at a local Krispy Kreme beginning on National Doughnut Day, June 3 or any time after.

The money raised will support the variety of programs within South Florida’s four national park units: Everglades, Biscayne, and Dry Tortugas National Parks, as well as Big Cypress National Preserve.

To make a donation, click on this link.

For more information about The Alliance for Florida’s National Parks visit their webpage.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

