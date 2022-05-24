Support Florida’s National Parks and get free doughnuts

A donation to support Florida’s National Parks comes with a sweet reward on National Doughnut Day.

A donation of $20 or more to The Alliance for Florida’s National Parks now through June 3 will be rewarded with a gift certificate for one dozen original glazed doughnuts from Krispy Kreme.

We've got a very special unboxing taking place tomorrow... can you guess what it's for?? pic.twitter.com/dj8QSBBozG — The Alliance for Florida's National Parks (@nationalparksFL) May 23, 2022

Donors will receive a digital certificate will arrive in time to be redeemed in person at a local Krispy Kreme beginning on National Doughnut Day, June 3 or any time after.

The money raised will support the variety of programs within South Florida’s four national park units: Everglades, Biscayne, and Dry Tortugas National Parks, as well as Big Cypress National Preserve.

To make a donation, click on this link.

For more information about The Alliance for Florida’s National Parks visit their webpage.