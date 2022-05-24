Victim robbed at gunpoint inside Sunrise business

An armed robbery was captured on surveillance video inside a business in Sunrise.

SUNRISE, Fla. – Sunrise police have released surveillance video that shows a pair of robbers who targeted a victim earlier this year inside a Wellness Center in Sunrise.

The Wellness Center is located at a shopping plaza at 6819 Sunset Strip.

According to authorities, the armed robbery occurred just before 7:15 p.m. on March 31.

The video shows one of the thieves pulling out a gun and pointing it at the victim, who was sitting at a desk.

The robber ordered the victim to get on the floor and the duo then ransacked the desk before fleeing the scene.

Authorities said money was taken, but they did not disclose the amount.

Police have not yet been able to identify the robbers.

They are asking anyone with information to call the Sunrise Police Department at 954-764-4357. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.