3 die after car crashes into front of home in Miami, catches fire

A car crashed into the front of a home Wednesday morning in the city of Miami, killing three people and injuring two others, officials confirmed.

MIAMI – A car crashed into the front of a home Wednesday morning in the city of Miami, killing three people and injuring two others, officials confirmed.

The rollover crash was reported in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 82nd Street. The car also caught fire after the crash.

A car rolls over onto its roof after hitting a home in Miami. (WPLG)

According to Miami police, three people in the car died. A male and a female were pronounced dead at the scene and another man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he died.

Police identified the three victims as Bayle Pricilla Bucceri, 23, Candido Miguel Barroso-Nodarse , 22, and Ernesto Enrique Carralero, 23.

Police said two brothers inside the house were injured and they suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

23-year-old Jackner Surlin and his 25-year-old brother were asleep in their room this morning around 5 a.m. when a car came slamming through their bedroom wall

“Car pulled to the house while I was sleeping with my brother,” said Surlin.

Ad

Surveillance video shows the car engulfed in flames.

“What woke me up was the wall when it dropped on me. I was sleeping (and) it woke me up. Then I saw the fire,” said Surlin.

Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said the fatal crash led to the temporary closure of Northeast 82nd Street from Fourth Avenue.

Police said three people who live at the home will be offered help because the house is likely unsafe to stay in at the moment.

Detectives are investigating whether speed was a factor in the crash.

“We do believe that speed could be a factor. It is still too early in the investigation. We’re investigating it to see if that played any role in the accident,” Officer Michael Vega said.

No other details were immediately released.