High school teacher arrested on accusations of improper relationship with teen girl

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A math teacher from Miami Beach Senior High School has been arrested after detectives say he shared pornography with a 16-year-old girl, sent her sexually-explicit messages, and inappropriate images.

Paul Urquiza, 32, now faces several charges, including possession of child pornography.

According to the arrest report, the investigation began in September of 2021 after a tip was received through the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) about a subject from Miami-Dade County who was communicating inappropriately with a 16-year-old female.

The girl was reportedly from England, and met Urquiza online.

Detectives said Urquiza knew the victim was just 16. According to the arrest affidavit, “he made increasing demands for photographs of the victim....in lingerie....but soon demanded nude photographs.”

Last June, the victim reportedly sent a nude photo of herself by accident to her mother, who called police.

Digital forensics and an investigation into an IP address led detectives to Urquiza’s home in Miami Beach, where he was arrested Wednesday morning.

“I am appalled that this educator has stained the good work of so many excellent educators,” said Interim Miami-Dade Police Director George Perez. “There is no room in society for child pornography and we will continue to educate our youth on the dangers surrounding them.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools said Urquiza had been with the district since 2017.

A spokesperson sent a statement to Local 10 News, which read, in part:

These allegations are disturbing and understandably upsetting; we will fully cooperate with partner law enforcement agencies in the investigation of this case. The District has initiated employment termination proceedings and he will be precluded from seeking future employment with this District.